Lions Find New Backup Quarterback

The Detroit Lions are signing a new backup quarterback, and they did not have to look too far to find Chase Daniel's replacement.

According to NFL Network, Detroit is signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle.

Boyle agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He secured a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in total guarantees.

Boyle was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The veteran quarterback spent his rookie season in 2018 on the Packers' active roster.

In 2019, Boyle appeared in three games, completing 3 of 4 passing attempts for 15 yards and an 80.2 passer rating.

He was listed as active but did not appear in 13 games for the Lions divisional rival.

At Eastern Kentucky, Boyle started 19 of 36 games played over four seasons at Eastern Kentucky (2017) and Connecticut (2013-15) and finished his collegiate career with 3,371 yards and 12 TDs on 334-of-602 passing with 26 interceptions.

