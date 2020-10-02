SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Taylor Decker Has Yet to Permit a Sack in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

This offseason, the Detroit Lions and fifth-year left tackle Taylor Decker inked a contract extension. 

The five-year, $59.65 million deal carries a $14.9 million average -- currently the eighth-highest in the NFL for an offensive tackle. 

For a player who is under contract through 2024, it likely won’t be long before Decker drops out of the top 10 altogether for the highest-paid tackles annually.

Considering how important the blindside protector is in an offense, it made a lot of sense for the Lions to lock up a cornerstone position for the foreseeable future.

Since Detroit general manager Bob Quinn drafted Decker with his first ever draft pick with the Lions in 2016, there have been some good games and some bad ones for the left tackle. 

That’s not to say the extension was not met with at least some criticism.

Has Decker played at an elite level? No -- at least not for an entire season. 

Has Decker gone on some real nice stretches of play? Yes, he has.

So far, the Lions have played some of the best pass rushers in the game: the Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack, the Green Bay Packers’ Preston and Za'Darius Smith and the Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones.

Despite the intimidating run of EDGE rushers, Decker has yet to allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. 

However, he has allowed two quarterback hits and seven pressures. 

For more perspective, his overall PFF grade of 82.6 is the sixth-best in the league for offensive tackles. 

Three games is a very small sample size. But, Decker has been performing well, even dating back to last season. 

Oddly enough, Decker graded out as the sixth-best tackle from Week 8 through Week 17 in the 2019 season.

The year is still in its early stages. 

But, Decker is performing like one of the better tackles in football. 

If this season and the last half of 2019 are examples of the type of play the Lions are going to get from Decker throughout his contract, the Lions have gotten a great deal.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Waive RB Ty Johnson, Activate Jayron Kearse

Adrian Peterson Shares Secret to Longevity

Lions' Week 4 Injury Report

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has struggled to find impactful talent in the second round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

New Orleans Saints defense continues to remain stout against the run which will challenge Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Detroit Lions rookie punter Jack Fox named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

John Maakaron

by

Daniel Kelly

Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hand, Trufant, Bryant Limited

Read more on the Detroit Lions initial Week 4 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions' Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Read more on Adrian Peterson's current role in the Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions QB Coach Shares Why Matthew Stafford Excels in Fourth-Quarter

Read more on why Matthew Stafford is able to perform well late in games in the fourth-quarter for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

LeoBoiler

Adrian Peterson Shares Secret to Longevity

Read more on the secret to Adrian Peterson's NFL longevity

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

The One Matchup Lions Must Exploit against Saints

Read more on an advantage the Detroit Lions should exploit when the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field Sunday.

John Maakaron

3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Saints

Read more on the Detroit Lions' three keys to victory Sunday against the New Orleans Saints

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m