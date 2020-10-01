Lions' Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant is trending towards playing this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, as he has been participating in drills this week in practice.

Even if he is not able to suit up and play, his knowledge of the Saints offense will be invaluable to his teammates and the Lions coaching staff.

“He has some great knowledge of this team. It’s been fun to talk to him about this (Saints) offense and some of the players that they have, certainly that’s been a big help so far," Patricia said Thursday. "We’re day-by-day as far as him and his health. It was good for him to get out there a little bit yesterday and do some stuff. We’ll evaluate him again today and see what it looks like as we get closer to the weekend. Certainly great to be able to talk about this offense with him, obviously, with all of his experience that he’s had against it. He definitely has a lot of really good knowledge which is awesome.”

Safety C.J. Moore continues to be limited by a hamstring injury and was not available for Thursday's practice.

In his pre-practice media session, Patricia stated that running back Ty Johnson would appear on the injury report, but he was not listed on the report released on Thursday.

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

S C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (LP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip (LP)

