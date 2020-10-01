SI.com
AllLions
Detroit Lions Waive RB Ty Johnson, Activate Jayron Kearse

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions had to make a roster decision by 4 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon due to the return of safety Jaryon Kearse.

On Thursday, Kearse was activated following a three-game suspension for substance abuse. 

In a corresponding move, Detroit decided to part ways with running back Ty Johnson.

johnson4
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson became expendable when Detroit acquired veteran running back Adrian Peterson, and drafted D'Andre Swift in this past year's draft.

Johnson was Detroit's sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but he did not seem to be a long-term fit in Detroit's plans.

The returning Kearse was suspended the first three games of the 2020 campaign for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

"We talked with Jayron (Kearse), and felt comfortable with him and the situation," Patricia said back in July. "Obviously, [we] have gotten to know him a lot more since free agency, and just felt comfortable with all of it. We knew it was something that was coming. It's a league matter, and I'll leave it at that."

Kearse inked a one-year, $2 million contract with Detroit in March, and is coming off a season in which he played in 15 games and recorded 28 total tackles, six passes defensed and an interception.

