SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

John Maakaron

Defensively, the New Orleans Saints present a formidable challenge against the run. 

Heading into Week 4, they rank fourth in the NFL against the run and 11th overall in terms of total yards allowed.

Against Arizona, Adrian Peterson was able to break off a big run early in the game, but then Detroit's rushing attack was unable to consistently average more than three yards per rushing attempt for the remainder of the game. 

peterson1
Detroit Lions Adrian Peterson© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans stout defensive front has demonstrated an ability to limit opponents running backs to less than 3.5 yards per carry consistently.

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked Thursday in his pre-practice media session the importance of maintaining a rushing attack despite struggles at times to rack up yards on the ground. 

"The run game is critically important. It's a big part of what keeps an offense balanced and kind of keeps a defense trying to stay in between defending both. It's really important," Patricia said. 

He explained further, "The Saints, obviously, they've got a phenomenal front. They've got some guys up there that play the run extremely well. They play a lot of five down looks and they're not going to let you run the ball. They're going to play out upfront and they want to make you one dimensional because that's when they can release into that whole pass rush and get into their exotic blitzes and pressures and all the stuff that they do. So that's a big challenge for us."

The Saints have struggled to keep opponents off of the scoreboard though, as they've given up 11 touchdowns and 94 points in 2020 -- an average of 31.3 per game. 

If Detroit is unable to gain traction on the ground, it may behoove Darrell Bevell's offense to lean towards passing the ball at a much higher rate then they have the first three games of the season.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

As Patricia said, you have to try and establish it early so you can pass it. This will be a dilemma for sure

ATK49
ATK49

Really interesting dilemma. Saints strength is their front and they have been terrible against pass. But our defense is not that great either. Really interesting idea man to throw it 40x

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Detroit Lions rookie punter Jack Fox named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has struggled to find impactful talent in the second round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Read more on Adrian Peterson's current role in the Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

The One Matchup Lions Must Exploit against Saints

Read more on an advantage the Detroit Lions should exploit when the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field Sunday.

John Maakaron

3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Saints

Read more on the Detroit Lions' three keys to victory Sunday against the New Orleans Saints

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hand, Trufant, Bryant Limited

Read more on the Detroit Lions initial Week 4 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions QB Coach Shares Why Matthew Stafford Excels in Fourth-Quarter

Read more on why Matthew Stafford is able to perform well late in games in the fourth-quarter for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Stafford and Hockenson Discuss Red-Zone Struggles

Read more on how T.J. Hockenson and Matthew Stafford feel the issues in the red zone can be corrected.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Drew Brees Is Next 'Short' QB on Schedule for Lions

Read more on New Orleans' Drew Brees being the next "short" quarterback for the Lions to take down

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever