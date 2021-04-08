Derrick Barnes - Inside Linebacker Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

DERRICK BARNES | Purdue | LB | #55 | rSr | 6004 | 245 | Covington, KY | Holy Cross HS | 05.29.98

Overview:

Barnes proved to be a versatile and hard-nosed defender throughout his career with the Boilermakers. He can contribute both as a stack linebacker and edge rusher, which will help his chances of somebody taking a flier on him late in the draft. When he does play on the edge, Barnes compensates for his lack of size with his aggressive style of play and knack for attacking the football. The Kentucky native is a solid athlete with a solid blend of strength and quickness, to go along with a non-stop motor. He does have experience playing special teams in college, which is where he will need to stand out early in the NFL in order to make a roster. The obvious concern here is if he can fight through his size concerns and continue to produce off the edge at the next level. He has a decent amount of strength, but it remains to be seen if he can compete against top-level tackles. His lack of pass-rush production last season is alarming, as he didn’t record a single sack in six games after totaling 7.5 in 2019. Barnes best forecasts as a SAM linebacker who can come down on the ball in certain situations. There’s a solid chance that a team is willing to roll the dice on Day 3, perhaps even late on Day 2 betting on Barnes’ obvious athletic traits.

Background:

Played both sides of the ball at linebacker and running back at Holy Cross High School in Covington, Kentucky. Led the team in tackles as a senior with 126, including 96 solo stops. Rushed for 1,567 yards on 150 carries (10.5 average) with 22 touchdowns as a senior and also had three kick returns for touchdowns in 2016. Major in selling and sales management. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

