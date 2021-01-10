Two Trade Offers Lions Could Make Texans for Deshaun Watson

Would these trade offers be enough for the Lions to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?

When the Houston Texans decided to hire New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to become their next general manager, an issue arose with Texans superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Watson offered input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans neither considered nor consulted with those endorsed by their franchise quarterback," according to ESPN.

As a result, rumors have started to run rampant that the Texans quarterback could demand a trade to part ways with the organization that drafted him No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Let's explore two trade offers that Bleacher Report recently put together in order to bring Watson to Motown.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

1.) Detroit trades the No. 7 overall pick, along with a second-rounder and a first-round pick in 2022 for Watson.

This offer may not be enough to satisfy the demands of the Texans, as it has been reported Houston would seek multiple first-round picks to part ways with Watson.

"That may or may not suffice, but it might be worth the offer if you're essentially getting Watson instead of Wilson or Lance and you think you can compete enough next year to diminish that 2021 draft capital you're selling off," writes Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.

2.) Detroit trades Jeff Okudah and its No. 7 pick in 2021, along with a third-round pick in 2022.

This package would frustrate many supporters, as it would be giving up a lot of draft capital and a player that still could end up being a productive member of Detroit's secondary for years to come.

This option is much worse for Detroit than the previous offer, and is not likely one that would be offered by the Lions.

If Houston were to trade Watson, the salary-cap hit would be $22 million. However, receiving a king's ransom of draft picks could be appealing, if a team were to put together a healthy trade offer.

For Houston, figuring out how to handle its frustrated franchise passer should be priority No. 1.

