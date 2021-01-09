Lions Impressed with Marvin Lewis, 'In Play' for Head Coach Position

Detroit Lions were very impressed with the interview conducted with Marvin Lewis.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator and Cincinnati Bengals head man Marvin Lewis was among the early candidates to be interviewed for the Detroit Lions head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN, "Lions came away impressed by Marvin Lewis in his recent interview. He’s in play there."

Lewis’ career regular season record of 131-122-3 may cause many to shy away from embracing him to become Detroit's next head coach.

Don't also forget his 0-7 playoff record.

But, you can't negate the fact the Bengals won the AFC North on four occasions during his tenure, and he is still widely regarded as a coach players across the league respect.

Dearborn, Michigan native Robert Saleh also completed his interview this week with Detroit.

The Lions have conducted a thorough search for both their head coaching and GM vacancies.

Along with Lewis and Saleh, Darrell Bevell and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have interviewed for the position to replace Matt Patricia, who was fired after less than three seasons at the helm.

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is reportedly scheduled to interview with Detroit next week.

