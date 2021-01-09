Report: Lions' Interview with Robert Saleh Went 'Great'

Read more on one of the Detroit Lions' top candidates to replace Matt Patricia as head coach.

One of the Detroit Lions' top candidates to replace former head coach Matt Patricia is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Despite a myriad of injuries to core defensive players, Saleh's defense still performed well.

Known as a fiery competitor, Saleh has garnered the respect of the 49ers' locker room.

Detroit is desperately in need of a candidate to join the organization and to bring a myriad of different working parts together.

Lions team president Rod Wood explained in his end-of-the-season media session that he does not envision the head coach "working for" the next general manager.

Instead, the vibe permeating throughout Allen Park is a collaborative one.

Saleh's interview with Detroit's upper-management was conducted virtually over several hours this past Thursday.

"According to a well-placed source, the Detroit Lions' interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh went 'great.' However, the Lions have yet to make an offer," 97.1 The Ticket reported on Friday.

“Guys like Robert Saleh, they’re smart, there’s so much to like about him. He’s incredibly bright. … He does all this flexing on the side and he’s got his bald head, he’s running the stadium steps -- that all plays well to people. But do you have substance behind that? There’s a lot of substance to Robert Saleh," 49ers GM John Lynch said via The Athletic.

