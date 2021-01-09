Lions Candidate Eric Bieniemy 'In the Mix' to Become Falcons Head Coach

The Detroit Lions may miss out on one of the top head-coaching candidates.

During this past season, the Atlanta Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff and are looking to rebound from their disappointing record of 4-12.

According to NFL Network, "Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had strong interview with Falcons, in the mix to be their next head coach."

Bieniemy, who has interviewed with the Lions and multiple other teams, impressed the Falcons during his hours-long interview last Monday.

The veteran coordinator spent eight NFL seasons as an NFL running back with San Diego, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia from 1991-1999.

His resume includes coaching at his college alma mater Colorado and then at UCLA before beginning his career in the NFL.

According to the Lions team website, "Bieniemy's range of experience as a player and coach is an asset. He played running back for three NFL teams and he has coaching experience in college and the NFL with the Vikings and Chiefs. Although Reid call plays, Bieniemy plays a key role as offensive coordinator in running meetings and setting up game plans. It is an important position, one that has prepared Bieniemy for the next step."

