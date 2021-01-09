Lions Have Requested Interview with Todd Bowles for Head Coach

The Detroit Lions have conducted a thorough search for their next head coach and general manager.

On Saturday, another candidate with previous head coaching experience has emerged as a potential target for Detroit.

According to NFL Network, "The #Lions have put in a request to interview #Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for their vacant head-coaching position, sources say. Interview not scheduled yet as the sides wait for the outcome of tonight’s game but Bowles expected to meet with Detroit and the #Falcons."

Even though Bowles has not generated much buzz across the league, he is a candidate Detroit should look to interview.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Bowles has not generated much head coaching buzz, but he should be of interest to any team that wants experience. He had one winning record in four seasons with the New York Jets, and his defense is a big reason why Tampa is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Bucs, of course, held the Lions without an offensive touchdown last week. Bowles interviewed for the Lions’ head coaching job in 2009."

Bowles' first stint coaching in the NFL did not end well, as his tenure with the Jets was tumultuous prior to his dismissal in 2018.

In Tampa Bay, the team's defense has emphasized stopping the run.

In his first season in Tampa, Bowles transformed the Buccaneers from the 24th-ranked run defense in 2018 to the top run defense in the NFL in 2019.

Tampa will match up against the Washington Football Team Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m ET in the NFC wildcard round.

