Lions' Week 9 Defensive Grades: Embarrassing Setback

The Detroit Lions defense simply collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings.

The defense has now given up 27, 42, 35, 41 and 34 points in its five losses in 2020.

The defensive line took an embarrassment step backwards, as Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook racked up statistical numbers due to the ineptness of Detroit's defensive front.

The linebackers and defensive backs did not fare that much better.

Detroit's defense played with 10-men on Cook's long touchdown run after committing the same error last week.

Here are the grades for the Lions' defense after the team's Week 9 contest with Minnesota.

Defensive line: F

With Trey Flowers injured, the defensive line simply could not muster anything of note against Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook ran for more than 200 yards and Detroit simply had no answer.

Romeo Okwara earned more snaps this week, but the line could not overcome missed tackles and the lack of pressure on Cousins.

Linebackers: F

Jamie Collins might want to look away when the film is shown on Monday of him missing tackles and getting beat by Cook easily.

Remember Ameer Abdullah?

He easily passed by Collins, who couldn't shed his block on a 22-yard screen pass that he took straight to the end zone.

Jahlani Tavai continues to take a back set to older veterans, who continue to display the lack of speed need to make any impact in critical football games.

Secondary: D-

Detroit continues to struggle with the crossing route.

Okudah was late on a crosser and beaten by tight end Irv Smith on his first touchdown of the afternoon. Detroit's rookie could not complete the game, leaving with a hamstring injury.

It didn't really matter whether Detroit was in zone or man coverage, as Minnesota's wide receivers found ways to get open and secure receptions all afternoon.

Amani Oruwariye had his snaps decreased on Sunday, yet he still struggled against Minnesota -- as he was penalized for a defensive pass interference, which led to a Vikings touchdown in the second-half.

Even if Tracy Walker had been available, this group was not going to perform that much better against Minnesota's offense.

Special teams: A-

Kudos to this unit for stepping up and making a name for themselves.

Two blocked punts are very noteworthy and difficult to accomplish in a single game.

Unfortunately, Detroit is now forced to address the missed kicks of Matt Prater.

Despite his reliability from distance last season, he has missed six field-goal tries in 2020.

With each missed kick, Prater's time in Detroit appears to be drawing to a close.

