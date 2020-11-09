SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Local Sports Radio Host: 'Lions Need an Enema'

John Maakaron

When a football team can't get the correct personnel out on the football field, the expectation diminishes that the team will accomplish anything substantial. 

Against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions sent 10-men out on defense and were torched by star running back Dalvin Cook on a 70-yard touchdown run. 

The egregious error marked the second consecutive week in which Detroit was caught short-handed on defense.

"That's bad coaching. That's what that is," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said last week when asked why Detroit struggled with errors against the Colts. 

As a result of too many errors to even document, fans and local media have come to the conclusion that the entire Patricia regime needs to be dismissed. 

Michael Stone, long-time 97.1 FM sports radio host, even called for an even more drastic cleansing of the underachieving football team. 

"He (Matthew Stafford) needs a break, the Lions need a break. The Lions need a new general manger. The Lions need a new head coach. The Lions need an enema. They do. There's nobody on this team that's really really good. Who's really really good? There's nothing there," Stone emphatically stated Monday morning on his popular morning show. 

To put things in perspective, things are in such a disarray that there is now a loud clamoring online for Detroit's special teams coach to take over and run the team. 

Three years in and things are not looking as bright for the Lions as the weather in the area has been lately. 

More from SI All Lions: 

Week 9 Snap Count Observations

Lions Lose Stafford, Can't Stop Cook in 34-20

Stafford Leaves Vikings Games with Apparent Head Injury

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Lions-Vikings: Hockenson vs. Kendricks

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaching Blunders Prove Matt Patricia and Company Don't Belong

Read more on the continued errors of the coaching staff of the Detroit Lions.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions$1208

Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings Week 9 matchup.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

4 Lions Who Must Shine to Win against Vikings

Read more on who must perform well this week in order for the Detroit Lions to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Lose Stafford, Can't Stop Cook in 34-20 Loss to Minnesota

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

John Maakaron

by

KCTruck

Detroit Lions' Week 9 Snap Counts: Swift, Oruwariye Snap Counts Decline

Let's review the Detroit Lions Week 9 snap counts against the Minnesota Vikings.

John Maakaron

by

Doroga

Matthew Stafford Has Cleared Concussion Protocol

Read more on the health of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Mailbag: Will Quintez Cephus See an Increase in Playing Time?

This week's mailbag focuses on which Detroit Lions have performed well this season and whether wide receiver Quintez Cephus will see more playing time against the Minnesota Vikings.

Logan Lamorandier

by

medevacdic22

Scouting Miles Killebrew

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions special teams ace Miles Killebrew

Daniel Kelly

by

Dkillebrew1117

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

The Detroit Lions had their worst game running the football against the Indianapolis Colts.

John Maakaron

5 Lions-Vikings Questions with Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings

Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57