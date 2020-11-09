Local Sports Radio Host: 'Lions Need an Enema'

When a football team can't get the correct personnel out on the football field, the expectation diminishes that the team will accomplish anything substantial.

Against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions sent 10-men out on defense and were torched by star running back Dalvin Cook on a 70-yard touchdown run.

The egregious error marked the second consecutive week in which Detroit was caught short-handed on defense.

"That's bad coaching. That's what that is," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said last week when asked why Detroit struggled with errors against the Colts.

As a result of too many errors to even document, fans and local media have come to the conclusion that the entire Patricia regime needs to be dismissed.

Michael Stone, long-time 97.1 FM sports radio host, even called for an even more drastic cleansing of the underachieving football team.

"He (Matthew Stafford) needs a break, the Lions need a break. The Lions need a new general manger. The Lions need a new head coach. The Lions need an enema. They do. There's nobody on this team that's really really good. Who's really really good? There's nothing there," Stone emphatically stated Monday morning on his popular morning show.

To put things in perspective, things are in such a disarray that there is now a loud clamoring online for Detroit's special teams coach to take over and run the team.

Three years in and things are not looking as bright for the Lions as the weather in the area has been lately.

