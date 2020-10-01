SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday morning.

Fox has been stellar in his rookie campaign, leading the team in both gross and net punting averages. 

As a result of Fox and kicker Matt Prater's early performances, Detroit currently ranks third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric for special teams.

Fox is the first punter in Lions history to win this award, and joins Barry Sanders and Terry Fair as the only players in their first season to win a Player of the Month award.

The last NFC punter to win this award in his first month was the Minnesota Vikings' Chris Kluwe in 2005.

“Me and Jack (Fox) are kind of on the same page in terms of the more success we have, we’re just going to keep raising the bar,” Detroit special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs said Tuesday. “We’re not really looking back right now and talking about anything that we’ve done. As he continues to go out and do better, then, we’re just going to raise the goals higher and try to accomplish more. He knows that I’m very, very confident in him. I just don’t want him or us ever to feel satisfied or like we’ve arrived. We’re just going to keep trying to reach higher and higher and see how far we can take it.”

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Read more on Adrian Peterson's current role in the Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

The One Matchup Lions Must Exploit against Saints

Read more on an advantage the Detroit Lions should exploit when the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field Sunday.

John Maakaron

3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Saints

Read more on the Detroit Lions' three keys to victory Sunday against the New Orleans Saints

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Defensive Trends Lions Must Keep against Saints

Read more on the defensive trends the Lions must keep going against the Saints

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions' Defensive Grades: Jarrad Davis' Role Decreased

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has struggled to find impactful talent in the second-round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

Drew Brees Is Next 'Short' QB on Schedule for Lions

Read more on New Orleans' Drew Brees being the next "short" quarterback for the Lions to take down

Vito Chirco

'We Set Our Bar High': Players on Lions' Defense Demanding Respect

Read more on why Jamie Collins and the Detroit Lions' defense want to prove critics of the defense wrong.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Okudah Admits Cardinals' 'High-Octane' Offense Exhausted Him

Jeff Okudah explains in postgame the play in which he took himself off the field Sunday

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179