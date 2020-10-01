Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday morning.

Fox has been stellar in his rookie campaign, leading the team in both gross and net punting averages.

As a result of Fox and kicker Matt Prater's early performances, Detroit currently ranks third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric for special teams.

Fox is the first punter in Lions history to win this award, and joins Barry Sanders and Terry Fair as the only players in their first season to win a Player of the Month award.

The last NFC punter to win this award in his first month was the Minnesota Vikings' Chris Kluwe in 2005.

“Me and Jack (Fox) are kind of on the same page in terms of the more success we have, we’re just going to keep raising the bar,” Detroit special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs said Tuesday. “We’re not really looking back right now and talking about anything that we’ve done. As he continues to go out and do better, then, we’re just going to raise the goals higher and try to accomplish more. He knows that I’m very, very confident in him. I just don’t want him or us ever to feel satisfied or like we’ve arrived. We’re just going to keep trying to reach higher and higher and see how far we can take it.”

