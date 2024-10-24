Lions Week 8 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are steadfast in their desire to avoid a trap game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
Though the records indicate a mismatch between the two teams, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is familiar with the situation the Titans are facing. Tennessee has made multiple trades this week ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline and appears to be heading toward a rebuild.
However, Glenn noted that the Lions should not rest on their laurels because of the competitive fire that all teams in the NFL and their players display. He also shared the familiarty he has with the Titans' coaching staff, lead by head coach Brian Callahan, and their offensive scheme that the first-year coach deployed while previously working with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I understand the Cincinnati offense fairly well," Glenn said. "I think he's put his own stamp on what he wants to do. Listen, I totally understand exactly what that team has, because we were Tennessee when we first got here. So it's gonna take those guys some time to get exactly where they want. I don't know if they've got the personnel they want. But I know they're gonna coach hard. I know (Titans defensive coordinator) Dennard (Wilson) really well, and I know he's gonna coach his ass off and get those guys to play at a certain level."
Defensive end Josh Paschal missed his second straight practice with an illness, while multiple offensive linemen returned after taking rest days on Wednesday.
Josh Paschal-- NP (Illness)
Frank Ragnow -- FP (Rest)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Rest)
Graham Glasgow -- FP (Rest)
Levi Onwuzurike -- FP (Rest)
Christian Mahogany -- FP (Illness)
Kevin Zeitler -- FP (Groin)