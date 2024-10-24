Paschal Misses Thursday Practice, Jameson Williams Spotted
The Detroit Lions continued their preparations for the Tennessee Titans with Thursday's practice.
Defensive end Josh Paschal was not present at the portion of practice open to the media. Paschal did not participate in practice Wednesday and was listed on the injury report with an illness.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 4, was present at practice working on the side. The talented safety has yet to play in a game this season for the Lions.
Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker returned to practice after resting on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was also spotted at practice while facing a two-game suspension.
The Lions have dealt with some injuries up front throughout the year, most recently with Kevin Zeitler being out with a groin injury for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kayode Awosika stepped in, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reinforced his confidence in the depth on the offensive line.
With the nature of the physicality of the position, quality reinforcements are a necessity at the position. The Lions believe they have as such within the offensive line room.
"I think coach (Hank) Fraley preaches it from spring time to training camp," Johnson said. "Those guys know over the course of the last two and a half years that I've been coordinating, it doesn't matter if you're in the top five to start the year. If you're active anywhere from lineman six to nine, chances are you're gonna see some time. So they prepare for it. We've got guys working both sides all the time, constantly, so they should be comfortable with it at this point and the way Hank trains those guys, I don't think they bat an eye when their number is called."