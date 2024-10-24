Cooper Kupp Listed as Lions Trade Target
The Detroit Lions saw firsthand what veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has to offer in the regular season opener.
In primetime at Ford Field, Kupp hauled in 14 passes for 110 yards and a score in the Lions' 26-20 overtime win. The following week, he suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals and has been out ever since.
He's expected to return when the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings Thursday. However, the situation in Los Angeles has gone sour and as a result, he's viewed as a potential player who could get moved ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Recently, Kupp was linked to the Lions by Sports Illustrated, who explored contenders who should make a move for the All-Pro wide receiver.
"If the Rams are no longer prioritizing a postseason push, that could increase the odds of Snead trading Kupp to a fellow NFC team," wrote Gilberto Manzano. "Snead is familiar with Lions GM Brad Holmes—the two worked together for many years in Los Angeles and St. Louis. The two GMs also worked out the blockbuster 2021 trade that sent Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to the Lions."
According to reports, the Rams are asking for a second-round pick in exchange for Kupp and are willing to absorb some of the salary he is owed in 2024.
The wide receiver is under contract through 2026, but his $19.85 million salary that year is not guaranteed. Of his $20 million salary in 2025, only $5 million is guaranteed via Spotrac.
The Lions are expecting to be without Jameson Williams for two games, though his suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhance substance policy has not been officially announced.
Kupp's resume speaks for itself, as he was the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and he has two seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. In his career, he has 585 receptions for 7,213 yards and 52 receiving touchdowns.
His production has declined over the last three seasons, in part due to injuries. He had 812 yards in nine games in 2022, then 737 in 12 appearances last year. However, he helped win a Super Bowl with the Rams and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 when fully healthy.
A healthy Kupp would add another viable weapon to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's arsenal. The Lions' high-powered offense alread boasts running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has played at an MVP level through the first six games of the season, and adding another piece to the puzzle of this caliber would only drive more fear into defenses.
The Lions' receiver room is headlined by St. Brown. Williams has been a big piece as well, prior to the suspension. Tim Patrick has stepped up to fill the third receiver role left by Josh Reynolds' departure, and Kalif Raymond has performed well in spot duty.
Other receivers on the active roster include Allen Robinson and Isaiah Williams, though neither have caught a pass this season.