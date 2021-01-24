Lions to Hire John Dorsey as Senior Personnel Executive

The Lions have brought in help to aid new general manager Brad Holmes.

According to NFL Network, the Detroit Lions are hiring John Dorsey to become a senior personnel executive.

Considered one of the leagues' best talent evaluators, Dorsey will add years of experience to the front office led by Holmes and Mike Disner.

Dorsey was a candidate to become Detroit's general manger, but team president Rod Wood and principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp went with Holmes instead, the Rams' long-time director of college scouting.

While Dorsey has a record of selecting several impact players in the NFL Draft, he has also not shied away from selecting players with troublesome pasts.

His coaching hires in Cleveland were disastrous, though, and he parted ways with the Browns in 2019 after two seasons.

Heading into the 2021 offseason, Detroit's front office is now tasked with one of the most important decisions it has faced in quite a period of time.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team have decided to part ways, and the team must find the right trade partner and receive the proper amount of compensation.

Detroit also possesses the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

With the new collaborative approach of the Lions' front office, the decisions made this offseason will dictate the course of the franchise's future.

