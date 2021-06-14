Magic Johnson Called Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown after Lions Drafted Him

The Detroit Lions front office was not concerned about selecting a wide receiver early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Based on reports from the scouting department, there was a sense the team could add a talented wide receiver later in the draft.

With early selections being used to bolster the offensive and defensive lines, even principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp wondered if and when the team was going to draft a wideout.

During the latest installment of "Inside the Den", Ford Hamp is shown asking general manager Brad Holmes how would the team address if they did not find a wideout in the draft.



Holmes explained that he felt confident with the players still remaining on the board, especially USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The former USC standout ended up being selected by the Lions in the fourth-round of the draft.

After celebrating with his family, Detroit's newest wide receiver received a phone call from NBA Hall of Famer, business entrepreneur and sports executive Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"All that hard work you put in brother, it paid off," Johnson told St. Brown.

Johnson advised St. Brown further, "Now, you have a lot more to do. It starts right now. So celebrate today and tonight, then we gotta hit it again tomorrow."

Falling in the draft has added fuel to the fire of Detroit's newest offensive weapon.

"I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown told reporters rookie minicamp. "That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."

