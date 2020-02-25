Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia Speak Tuesday at NFL Combine

Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will speak to reporters regarding a myriad of topics relevant to the team.

Quinn speaks at the podium first at 12:15 p.m. (EST) followed by Patricia at 12:30 p.m. (EST)

While some have said that not much can be gleaned from these media sessions, recall last season Quinn revealed that the team would not be opposed to selecting a tight end with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

He also revealed insights into how he felt about building through the draft versus free-agency.

He expressed last year that he felt free-agency was a safer bet than the draft.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

This year, expect questions to be asked from the media regarding very pertinent and relevant topics.

On Tuesday, Quinn should address Detroit's roster needs, the status of Darius Slay's contract negotiations, the possibility of Detroit selecting a quarterback in the first-round or at any point in the draft, Danny Amendola re-signing and Damon Harrison being released.

Patricia could shed light on who will be on his coaching staff in 2020 and what he has learned about what went wrong in 2019 in order to correct things heading into a make-or-break season.

It will be interesting if questions are asked to Patricia in regards to the team selecting a quarterback in the first two rounds in this year's draft.

Patricia and Quinn have both publicly expressed their support of franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

There are a plethora of quarterbacks Detroit could legitimately have their eye on this year.

In the last couple of years, Detroit's media sessions have been live-streamed by the team's various social media accounts.

Here is the complete GM/Coach schedule from Indianapolis.

