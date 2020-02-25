LionMaven
Why CB Jeff Okudah's Combine Performance is Highly Relevant to Lions

John Maakaron

When it is time to sit down and evaluate players at this year's NFL Combine, pay close attention to the performance of Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

A few others have separated themselves from the rest of the pack, but Okudah is the player that most NFL draft experts have linked to the Detroit Lions in published mock drafts.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah expressed last week in his conference call with the media that he has only graded one cornerback higher than Okudah in recent years. 

Only Marshon Lattimore earned a higher grade from Jeremiah than Okudah.

"I've got a big grade on (Okudah). He does everything you want in terms of size, lengt, twitch, competitiveness, intelligence, ball skills, toughness," Jeremiah said. "I mean, he checks all the boxes. I would say just beneath Lattimore in terms of my college grade over the last I don't know how many years.

"As a player, you kind of figure out, 'OK, who does he remind you of?' It's Stephon Gillmore when he was coming out of South Carolina. This kid has that type of ability."

Okudah's performance is highly relevant due to Detroit deciding upon the future of cornerback Darius Slay. 

Quinn indicated he has had positive talks with Slay's representatives in recent weeks. 

If Okudah is able to shine in Indianapolis, it could make Quinn's decision to move on from Slay that much easier. 

Or Quinn could decide that pairing Okudah with Slay is the formula to improve one of the league's worst pass defenses.

Either way, Okudah will be a player to watch at this year's Combine.

