Matthew Stafford Records Message for Young Fan

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional events for supporters of the Detroit Lions have been postponed or even canceled.

A mother of a young fan took to social media Tuesday to share how big a fan her son Adrian was of Detroit's franchise passer, Matthew Stafford.

"This is Adrian, he has been #MatthewStafford biggest fan since he was a tiny boy. He was supposed to meet him this year at #TasteOfTheLions but #QuarantineLife he’s starting a petition to be Matthew’s best buddy. Please agree & retweet @Lions."

Stafford, a fan favorite since he arrived in Detroit in 2009 indeed took the time to record a message for one of his biggest supporters.

He shared in a video via the team's social media account, "Hey Adrian, Matthew Stafford here. Sorry I missed you this year at Taste of the Lions. Obviously, a crazy year. Just wanted to say thanks for the support. We really appreciate it. I know I appreciate it. Look forward to meeting you one day and go Lions."

Stafford and the Lions are approaching the start of training camp, as the league and the NFLPA finalize testing protocols and the proper procedures to allow for teams to prepare ahead of the 2020 season.

Related

2020 NFC Power Rankings

Lions Have Made Improvements, But Still Have Key Deficiencies

Lions Likely to Make 10 Roster Cuts Prior to Training Camp

Detroit Lions That Could Make the Pro Bowl in 2020

Latest mock drafts have Lions selecting QB Justin Fields