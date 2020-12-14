Marvin Jones Jr. on Incomplete Pass: 'Both My Feet Were Down'

Early in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Lions were trailing, 28-14, after Green Bay's offense was on the field for more than 13 minutes in the third quarter.

On Detroit's second drive of the second half, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense took a chance deep.

Green Bay had just been penalized five yards for having too many men on the field.

Stafford decided to launch a deep ball, and wideout Marvin Jones Jr. seemed to make a heroic catch for the touchdown.

Unfortunately, the ruling on the field was an incomplete pass, and the call stood after an extensive review process.

"I knew I had it once I caught the ball. Obviously, when I caught the ball, my feet were down," Jones told reporters, following the Lions' Week 14 loss to the Packers. "So, when I got up and he said it was incomplete, it threw me for a loop. And especially when I saw it on the big screen. I mean, both my feet were down when the ball was in my hand."

Jones added, "I don’t know if I can say too much without getting in trouble, but I definitely think it was a catch. And I was actually mic’d up, and there were a couple refs that thought it was a catch, too. So, we'll just leave it at that."

Severe consequence for incomplete pass call

Unfortunately for Detroit, the call also had a more severe consequence.

Later on that drive, Stafford scrambled towards the end zone, and was hit by Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark.

The hit clearly injured Detroit's franchise passer. He was able to hand off the ball to Kerryon Johnson for a touchdown, but he was taken immediately to the locker room for X-rays.

He attempted to throw on the sideline, but was unable to return.

It has been confirmed that Stafford suffered a rib injury against the Packers, and more details will be available later this week.

