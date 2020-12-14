SI.com
Teammates Praise Matthew Stafford's Toughness Following Rib Injury

John Maakaron

In the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers, Matthew Stafford left the game with a rib injury. 

He was unable to finish the game after returning from the locker room. 

Following Detroit's 31-24 loss at Ford Field, Stafford reportedly underwent X-rays to determine the extent of his injuries.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell and several teammates praised his toughness postgame when speaking about Detroit's starting quarterback. 

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who finished the game, said Stafford was the toughest competitor he has ever played with. 

“He’s honestly one of the toughest guys and competitors that I’ve ever been on a team with,” Daniel said. “It’s very well written about. The dude’s a warrior and he’s hurt right now, but I think he’s going to work whatever he’s got through it and try to be out there for the team.” 

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker explained that the injury must have been significant for Stafford not to complete the game. 

"He just got twisted somehow when he slid. Obviously, we know 9 is a warrior, man. He’ll battle through a lot, he’ll push through a lot of pain so you know if he can’t go then it’s really because he can’t," Decker said.

Bevell was asked if Stafford's injury would prevent him from suiting up and playing against Tennessee next weekend. 

"I think it’s too early to tell (if he will miss time),” Bevell said. “I mean, Matthew Stafford’s as tough as they come, he’s a huge competitor. I know he’s going to want to be out there with his team, so it’s going to have to be pretty drastic for him not to be in there.” 

Wideout Marvin Jones indicated that he does not believe he knows anybody tougher than Stafford.

"Everybody in the world knows how tough 9 is. I feel I don't know anybody that's tougher than him, so definitely knew he wanted to finish the game," Jones said. "But, it is what it is and just got to move forward. He's an iron man. There's no doubt about that."

