Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a rib injury late in the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Following the game, he was taken to the locker room for X-rays, but no definitive diagnosis has been revealed regarding the extent of his injury.

According to an NFL Network report, Stafford is dealing with an 'unbelievable amount of pain' and that there is a possibility backup Chase Daniel could start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

If Stafford misses the remainder of the season, he could theoretically have played his last down wearing a Detroit Lions uniform.

For as much as Stafford has sacrificed to play the game he loves, there are no guarantees the next regime will want the veteran quarterback on the roster in 2021.

“I mean listen, he is honestly one of the toughest guys and competitors that I’ve ever been on a team with. It’s very well-written about. The dude’s a warrior," Daniel said Sunday. "He’s hurting right now, but I think he’s going to work whatever he’s got through it and try and be out there for the team.”

The 12th year veteran turns 33 in February and the organization is headed towards a rebuild following another disappointing season not making the playoffs.

Do you think Stafford plays another down for the Lions or was Sunday's game the final appearance he makes donning a Lions uniform?

