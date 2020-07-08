AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NFL Exec on Stafford: 'He's Not in a Position to Maximize His Ability'

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford has spent his entire 11-year NFL career playing for one organization. 

Unfortunately, playing for the Detroit Lions has not brought Stafford or the team the level of success that anyone would have originally envisioned. 

"It's the Stafford syndrome -- he plays in Detroit, so he's not in a position to maximize his ability," one NFC exec said via ESPN. "He's a major talent who'd probably be a top-five quarterback with an established franchise. He can score from anywhere on the field."

In a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Stafford was listed as the 10th-best NFL quarterback, per the results of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players voting.

As ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler explains, 

"Most everyone agrees Stafford's arm is top-five level. He was on pace for nearly 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns before a back injury cut his 2019 season short.

He was phenomenal from inside the pocket, with a league-leading 82.7 QBR, 66.2 completion percentage, 8.8 yards per attempt, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The core issue with Stafford is simple.

'What has he really done?' asked multiple execs, referring to his 0-3 playoff record."

Despite many around the league wondering about Stafford's resume, there is potential to accomplish more this upcoming season for the Lions organization. 

Many of Detroit's top offensive weapons are returning, and the organization has made a concerted effort to bolster the running game and the offensive line. 

If Stafford can remain healthy, he may actually begin to answer some of the questions from many across the NFL. 

Related

2020 Season Preview: Week 3 Lions at Cardinals

Former Lions QB Josh Johnson is Co-Founder of Esports Media Company

2020 Preview: Projecting Trey Flowers' Stats

Nate Burleson's Biggest Career Regret: 'Trying to Save That Pizza While Driving'

3 Major Question Marks for Lions' Defense ahead of Training Camp

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Detroit Lions Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

Matthew Stafford's current contract ends after the 2023 season. Should the Detroit Lions offer him a new contract?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking the NFC North's Secondaries

How does the Lions secondary rank among the competition in the NFC North? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Jmurdock

Matthew Stafford Improved When Calvin Johnson Retired

Read more on how Matthew Stafford improved in almost every statistical category once Calvin Johnson retired.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Can Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

Can fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay place himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Taking a look at three college defensive backs the Detroit Lions should keep an eye on from the 2021 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

by

Da Ti

Matthew Stafford's Trick Play Listed as Lions' Top Play of the Decade

Matthew Stafford completely fooled the Dallas Cowboys back in 2013.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ex-Lions Wide Receiver Nate Burleson Explains Biggest Regret of His Career

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson reveals his biggest career regret. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Season Preview: Lions at Cardinals

Read more on the Lions' Week 3 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Jason Ross Jr.

3 Major Question Marks for Detroit Lions' Defense

Can Matt Patricia solve these challenges on defense ahead of the 2020 NFL season? Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Former Lions QB Josh Johnson is Co-Founder of Esports Media Company

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Josh Johnson is one of the co-founders of the Ultimate Gaming League.

John Maakaron