Lions' Chances of Going Worst-to-First Viewed as 'Pipedream'

Detroit Lions are viewed as the least likely team to go from worst-to-first in 2021.

In order for the Detroit Lions to take the next step forward as an organization, one of the team's goals must be accomplished, sooner rather than later.

The Lions have not stood tall atop the NFC North since the 1993 season.

In fact, Detroit has finished in last place the past three seasons under former head coach Matt Patricia.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

The NFL offseason is the time for hope to remain relatively high, even for the least successful franchises.

In 2020, the Washington Football Team was the only franchise to complete a worst-to-first turnaround.

In a recent USA Today ranking of the eight teams in 2021 that could go from worst-to-first, the Detroit Lions were viewed as the least likely to make the quick turnaround.

"Campbell and Holmes appear prepared to make the best of the hand they were dealt. As the team shifts into a post-Matthew Stafford future, Detroit will lean on its up-and-coming offensive line to lead a hard-charging rushing attack," Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.

While quarterback Jared Goff might not be the most exciting replacement for Matthew Stafford, the ex-Rams signal-caller has the potential to be successful, if the organization builds around him successfully.

The defense will still be widely viewed as a major weakness until the turnaround is observed out on the football field, as the defense allowed an NFL-worst 419.8 yards and 32.4 points per game in 2020.

Middlehurst-Schwartz concluded his rankings list by noting, "Stoking the Lions' competitive fire appears to be Campbell's primary focus. Attaining meaningful progress in the standings, however, seems like a pipedream."

