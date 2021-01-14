Grading Detroit Lions' Hire of Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a five-year contract with former Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.

“Throughout our search for a new general manager, Brad was someone who stood out immediately. His abilities as a critical thinker, along with his extensive experience implementing technology and analytics into his approach to scouting, were among the many decisive qualities Brad displayed in our time getting to know him during the interview process," team president Rod Wood said in a released statement. "We look forward to him helping lead our organization as we take the next steps as a team.”

Following the disastrous tenure of former general manager Bob Quinn, Detroit was in search of a leader to guide it through what looks like a retooling of a roster that went a disappointing 5-11 in 2020.

Holmes is now the third minority general manager in the NFL, and he believes he can make a difference for an organization that only has enjoyed one playoff victory in nearly six decades.

“On behalf of the entire Lions organization, I am thrilled to welcome Brad Holmes to Detroit. Several weeks ago when we embarked on this process, it was critical that we find the right person to fit our vision for this team," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “It was evident early on that Brad is a proven leader who is ready for this opportunity. We are thrilled to introduce him to our fans as a member of our football family.”

Les Snead, the Rams' general manager, shared on social media his early impressions of Holmes and why he feels he's special.

"NFS (National Football Scouting), which runs the combine, they scout the players for the first time," Snead said. "Basically, in the spring, a lot of teams that are part of NFS go down and they hear the draft board for the first time. That's a tough job because no one has said this player is good or bad or the star of the show. It's these young scouts, cutting their teeth for the first time, presenting the draft board to a lot of GMs and VPs in the audience.

"There was a young man, Brad Holmes, first time presenting, did an unbelievable job," Snead explained further. "At that point in time, Billy Devaney was GM of the Rams and I remember texting Billy after hearing Brad present and saying, 'Hey, that young man is special.'"

Despite his inexperience running his own team, Holmes has displayed the character and leadership that the Lions organization is desperately seeking.

His hire checks many of the boxes that Detroit's front office was in search of. So, the hiring committee has earned an "A" grade for this hire.

