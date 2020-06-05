Trey Flowers: 'Try Listening to Gain Knowledge'

Trey Flowers delivered an emotional plea for individuals to listen to attempt to gain an understanding of the civil unrest besieging the country.

In a near 10-minute Instagram video Thursday, Flowers attempted to explain, in his own words, how knowledge can be gained by simply listening.

As Flowers explained,

"To the people who probably just don't understand, just listen. Because, like that kid who started the message and it goes around and it comes back to him and the message is wrong, you can sense that kid's frustration. Frustrated, right? Gotta say it again. 'Ah, that ain't it.' Send it back around and it comes back wrong to him, still wrong.

I think some human minds, it's hard to listen and think at the same time. So, I encourage you, before you start thinking, before you get thoughts from anybody else, try listening first.

Say you're one of those people in the white community, thats fed up, tired of hearing 'Black Lives Matter,' tired of the protests and you done everything from go out there with your bow and arrow, go out there with your ARs. And you marching and you're protesting, you're yelling and you're cussing and you're telling them to go home. You done all that. Try listening. Trying listening. You created this whole narrative but you ain't listen to the people that's doing the demonstration, you ain't listen to their intentions.

We don't want to keep saying 'Black Lives Matter.' 'Black Lives Matter' is a result of someone in the black community dying at the hands of the police, and the police not getting repercussions. We don't want to say that, I promise you we are not in our house like, 'Man, I can't wait to say Black Lives Matter' again. I promise you we ain't. We don't want to. We don't want to keep having these problems, we don't want to keep marching, we don't want to keep having these marches. I'm telling you we tired. We tired.

We telling you, we telling you. But we're frustrated because just like that child that said the message, it ain't coming back, it ain't clicking for everybody, it ain't coming back to him. We mad. We frustrated. So I encourage you, if you want to gain knowledge, if you want to gain understanding, just listen. Just listen. Try that. Because you tried everything else, try it. I promise you, try it. Just keep focused on it. It's important to keep focused on it, because it's easy to lose focus, man, when it's bouncing around..it can get lost. It's important to keep focused on it.

I encourage you, there ain't no time better than right now. World's shut down, things shut down, can't go nowhere. Sitting there on your phone. Sit there, talk to somebody, have a conversation. Let's gain knowledge, let's keep the focus, let's keep the narrative and let's push the proper narrative.

And let's take a step. I ain't saying this shit gonna do away with racism, I ain't saying that. But let's take that step. That step is gaining knowledge and having this uncomfortable conversation. That's the first step. So if you want to, then let's step. Simple."