Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

In a league that is littered with offensive talent and perhaps ready to transition into a more innovative, high-scoring league in the future, the importance of having an effective pass-rush is becoming more and more apparent.

Lions fans likely recognized the importance more than any other team’s fans in 2019.

Detroit allowed a league worst 284.4 passing yards per game, while the defensive line won only 24 percent of its pass-rush reps, per ESPN -- also a league-worst mark.

Bolstering the defensive front was of the utmost importance heading into the offseason for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia

The additions of defensive lineman Nick Williams and Danny Shelton were two that could potentially make life less comfortable for opposing quarterbacks, if they can each build off stellar 2019 campaigns.

But, the question marks surrounding whether or not that’s possible are valid.

Shelton has never really been known as a consistent pass-rush threat n the interior of the line, and Williams is coming off a breakout year that might have been an anomaly.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen recently wrote about some of the high-profile names that were available for Detroit in free agency.

He said, “Maybe adding outside linebacker Dante Fowler was unlikely given the multiyear deal he just signed with the Falcons. However, could Detroit have landed Vic Beasley Jr., or Leanord Floyd, each a former top-ten pick? Both signed 1-year deals. And what about Jadaveon Clowney? The veteran is still available.”

While the Lions may have missed on a marquee name, they did add ex-Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who finds himself coming off a very promising season that included a career-high seven sacks.

Detroit also found a steal in round three of the NFL Draft with Notre Dame EDGE rusher Julian Okwara.

When healthy, Okwara possesses the speed, athleticism and skill set to be a promising piece for Detroit’s future.

The Lions will have to find a way to improve their pass rush if they have any desire to keep up with some of the league’s high-flying offenses, especially considering the amount of man-to-man coverage Patricia & Co. tend to rely on.

Pieces have been added, but the question marks will remain until the pocket becomes a more uncomfortable spot for opposing passers.

