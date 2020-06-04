The last decade was far from a success story for the Lions, with just three playoff appearances (during the 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons) and no wins.

But, from 2010-19, they still had some very productive players that donned the Honolulu Blue.

Spearheading the organization's list of "most valuable players" in that time span, according to Pro Football Focus' WAR (wins above replacement) stat, was longtime franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been with the team since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

In the past 11 years with the Lions (149 games), he's thrown for 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions.

No Detroit quarterback has played in more games, accumulated more passing yards or thrown for more touchdowns than Stafford in the history of the franchise.

Stafford is followed on PFF's most valuable players list by franchise great and wide receiver Calvin Johnson, shutdown cornerback Darius Slay, one-time Pro Bowl safety Glover Quin and Super Bowl champion and wideout Golden Tate.

All were solid in their own right, especially Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, during the time they spent in the Motor City.

Johnson, affectionately known as "Megatron," is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (731), reception yards (11,619) and TD catches (83).

However, only Stafford was a member of all three playoff teams in the 2010s. And it can be easily argued that the franchise wouldn't have even come close to sniffing the postseason during the decade without his presence.

Undoubtedly, he was the most valuable player for the organization from 2010-19.

