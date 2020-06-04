AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player during the Last Decade?

Vito Chirco

The last decade was far from a success story for the Lions, with just three playoff appearances (during the 2011, 2014 and 2016 seasons) and no wins.

But, from 2010-19, they still had some very productive players that donned the Honolulu Blue.

Spearheading the organization's list of "most valuable players" in that time span, according to Pro Football Focus' WAR (wins above replacement) stat, was longtime franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been with the team since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

In the past 11 years with the Lions (149 games), he's thrown for 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions.

No Detroit quarterback has played in more games, accumulated more passing yards or thrown for more touchdowns than Stafford in the history of the franchise.

Stafford is followed on PFF's most valuable players list by franchise great and wide receiver Calvin Johnson, shutdown cornerback Darius Slay, one-time Pro Bowl safety Glover Quin and Super Bowl champion and wideout Golden Tate.

All were solid in their own right, especially Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, during the time they spent in the Motor City. 

Johnson, affectionately known as "Megatron," is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (731), reception yards (11,619) and TD catches (83).

However, only Stafford was a member of all three playoff teams in the 2010s. And it can be easily argued that the franchise wouldn't have even come close to sniffing the postseason during the decade without his presence.

Undoubtedly, he was the most valuable player for the organization from 2010-19.

Related 

Ranking D'Andre Swift and Rookie Running Backs Entering 2020

NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities June 5

Matthew Stafford Shines Under Pressure

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

These questions still linger as the Detroit Lions head into the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Jason Huntley Could Be Lions' Ultimate Sleeper Draft Pick

Jason Huntley is ecstatic to be a Detroit Lion, and is preparing to be ready when his number is called to perform.

John Maakaron

by

Dlions11

3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

What are your bold predictions for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia's New Offseason Priority

Phase 3 of Lions offseason has been pushed back for team to address civil unrest

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Ranking D'Andre Swift and Rookie Running Backs

Ranking the rookie running backs entering the 2020 NFL season. Where is Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift ranked?

Logan Lamorandier

Coaches Can Return to NFL Facilities June 5, 2020

The NFL has informed teams that coaches can return to their respective facilities beginning June 5, 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

Lions' Statement on Unrest

Lions statement on the unrest in the country released. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

3 Best Draft Classes for Lions since 2000

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' three best draft classes since 2000. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Matthew Stafford Shines Under Pressure

Matthew Stafford is on the list of top quarterbacks who shine under pressure. Read more.

John Maakaron

Training Camp Update on Lions

The Detroit Lions won't be holding a joint NFL practice with the Patriots this summer

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49