Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

This offseason, the Detroit Lions quietly added defensive tackle Nick Williams to their roster.

Williams was drafted in the seventh-round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A consummate journeyman, Williams is the definition of a late bloomer.

Last season with the Chicago Bears, he racked up career highs in tackles (42) and sacks (six).

Williams didn’t even record a sack prior to last season. His six sacks more than tripled his total career tackles all in one season.

He parlayed an impressive 2019 season into a two-year, $10-million contract agreement with Detroit.

Based on a relatively small sample size, he has the versatility and athleticism that the Lions didn’t possess along the defensive line a year ago.

At 309-pounds, Williams was able to break the sub-5.0 second 40-yard dash barrier. He recorded wan impressive 1.70 second 10-yard split at the combine in 2013.

With Da’Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels injured for a majority of the season, the Lions were deficient in true pass rushers along the defensive front.

© Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

If Williams is the type of player he showed in his breakout campaign, and his production was not some anomaly, his skill set will go a long way in helping the Lions get interior pressure.

It’s no secret that getting to the quarterback is one of the Lions' biggest areas of weakness.

In terms of versatility, gone are Damon Harrison and A’Shawn Robinson. Both did not produce at the level expected in different alignments.

The Lions tried to move Robinson around the line, but he struggled to replicate his strong 2018 season. Harrison also was moved a little too much for his liking, and he likely wasn't satisfied with how the Lions deployed him.

In a recent press conference with the media, Williams said, "I just want to be kind of a swiss army knife -- anything they need me to do, I'll come in and do it. Whatever they need me to do, I am going to try and get it done to the best of my abilities."

Williams is not considered to be a true nose tackle. Roughly 30 percent of his snaps in 2019 were either at the nose or 1-technique alignment.

More often than not, Williams was utilized as a traditional 3-technique tackle with the ability to even play on the edge.

Roughly 13% of his defensive snaps were from the outside. In Patricia’s hybrid defense, versatility to line up in different spots is a key to remaining multiple.

Given the contract Williams received, he won’t be asked to be an every-down player.

But with his opportunities, he should be able to provide a unique profile that is exactly what Patricia is looking for in his scheme.

