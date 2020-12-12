SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

For Quinn and Patricia, Drafting Jeff Okudah Was Ultimate Mistake

John Maakaron

The writing was clearly on the wall. 

Play meaningful games or face the possibility of being dismissed from the Detroit Lions.  

New Detroit principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp did not mince words when she spoke at her introductory press conference, after her mother Martha Ford stepped down. 

Even as far back as last December, Ford Hamp, joined by then principal owner Martha Ford and team president Rod Wood, met with a small group of reporters to explain the decision to retain Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. 

"We expect to be a playoff contender and those are our expectations, which we’ve expressed to both Bob and to Matt," Ford said. 

As a result of the above mandate, heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, Quinn and Patricia believed they needed to acquire a player ready to step out onto the football field and contribute from day one.

It is now clear, however, why other NFL franchises have shied away from selecting cornerbacks as high as Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall in the draft. 

No matter the performance level in college, the position of cornerback requires time to learn, and prospects invariably need to adapt to the pace of the game at the NFL level.  

Recall, Okudah played in a man-to-man coverage scheme at Ohio State, which was familiar to Patricia's defensive scheme.  

Quinn even publicly stated that he felt Okudah was best suited to make the jump quicky, based on his performance at Ohio State. 

Boy were the two of them wrong. 

Okudah struggled from the moment he stepped foot into the Lions' Allen Park practice facility, regularly losing his footing in training camp. 

He did not play in Detroit's season debut against Chicago due to a hamstring injury suffered in training camp.

Then came his disastrous debut against Green Bay in Week 2.

He had the assignment of defending wideout Davante Adams, and regularly looked one step behind and was beaten in coverage more often than not. 

To his credit, he's steadily worked on his craft, and has improved his game. Unfortunately, wideouts have continued finding openings and have continued beating him deep. 

For the past month, Okudah has been dealing with nagging injuries, and will miss his third consecutive game Sunday, as a result of shoulder and groin issues.

Not exactly the level of productivity needed in win-now mode. 

Ultimately, Quinn and Patricia did not win enough games to keep their jobs. 

This is not to say that Okudah won't go on to have a productive career. 

But, when an owner states there is a win-now mandate, it is clear a defensive back is not the answer. 

More from SI All Lions:

Aaron Jones Will Be a Problem for Detroit Lions Defense

Lions Interview Three Internal Candidates for General Manager

Lions' Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Okudah, Golladay Out, Swift Questionable

Trey Flowers Says Matt Patricia Is a Great Coach

Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield Two Draft Picks

BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
lionsfootball
lionsfootball

they proably should of just converted him to safety from the get go hes a very good tackler and the deep safety is a postion of need for this team anyways plus he could get some time in on man coverage on the wr2 and wr3 guys to get coverage skills going in the right direction i think ultimately he could be one of the best cover safetys in the league

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Should Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay a Big-Money Extension?

Latest SI All Lions poll question focuses on whether Detroit should still offer Kenny Golladay a big-money contract extension

Vito Chirco

by

KCTruck

Predicting the Lions' 2021 Coaching Staff

The SI All Lions crew predicts who will be Detroit Lions head coach and coordinators next season.

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

'He Won and Was Successful with His Way': Flowers Says Patricia Is a Great Coach

Read more on why Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers believes Matt Patricia deserves another chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield 49ers Two Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions hiring Robert Saleh would be considered a minority hire by the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

lionsfootball

Darrell Bevell Defends Matt Patricia's Inconsideration

Read more on Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell defending former coach Matt Patricia for not messaging him following his first career victory.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

Read more on why Zach Wilson should replace Matthew Stafford as Detroit Lions quarterback.

Vito Chirco

by

phylnorm

3 Reasons Why Green Bay's Aaron Jones Will Be a Problem for Lions

Read more on the three reasons why Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will be a menace for the Lions Sunday

Daniel Kelly

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Packers

Here are the three keys to victory for the Lions this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers

Vito Chirco

by

Lions74

Lions Interview Three Internal Candidates for General Manager

Read more on the three candidates the Detroit Lions have interviewed for their general manager opening.

John Maakaron

Should the Lions Re-Sign Matt Prater?

Read more on whether or not the Lions should re-sign kicker Matt Prater this offseason

Daniel Kelly

by

Rogerwilcoe