Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 4
Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.
This is the sixth part of a 10-part series.
No. 10 play of 2020: Jeff Okudah’s first career interception.
No. 9 play of 2020: D’Andre Swift’s hurdle against Washington.
No. 8 play of 2020: Stafford and Hall connect on 73-yard pass.
No. 7 play of 2020: Marvin Jones trucks Chicago defender in season opener
No. 6 play of 2020: Adrian Peterson shows off strength with physical touchdown vs. New Orleans
No. 5 play of 2020: Romeo Okwara sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
In D’Andre Swift’s first four career games, he carried the ball 12 times total for a combined 42 yards. The second-round pick hadn’t made a huge impact in the first quarter of the season, in part because of the emergence of veteran Adrian Peterson.
Swift had run for a touchdown in his debut, but all that was overshadowed by his drop in the end zone late in the season-opener.
Yet, a trip to Jacksonville would change all that.
Peterson got the start, and would lead the team in carries, but it was Swift who stole the show. On his first carry -- a first-and-10 from the Lions’ own 25 -- Swift took the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford and ran off the right guard.
Swift burst through a huge hole and ran for 54 yards, sprinting all the way down to the Jacksonville 21-yard line before safety Jarrod Wilson brought him down.
Swift would score on a one-yard run later in the drive, giving the Lions a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. He finished the day with two scores, running for 116 yards on 14 carries.
“The thing I like about (Swift) is just nothing really fazes him,” Stafford said after the game. “He made a mistake like that and just keeps it moving, and (he) knows he’s going to make great plays later in the game. He’s got a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates.”
Swift’s 116 rushing yards was the most he ran for during his rookie season.
Confidence is high for him heading into his second year, during which he will likely take over the starting role in the backfield.
