Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 6

SI All Lions reveals its No. 6 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the fifth part of a 10-part series.

No. 10 play of 2020: Jeff Okudah’s first career interception.

No. 9 play of 2020: D’Andre Swift’s hurdle against Washington.

No. 8 play of 2020: Stafford and Hall connect on 73-yard pass.

No. 7 play of 2020: Marvin Jones trucks Chicago defender in season opener

For Adrian Peterson, coming to Detroit was about taking an opportunity.

The veteran running back, once among the best in the game, had been cut loose from the Washington Football Team, and signed with the Lions before the season opener.

At times, Peterson looked like his old self -- running for first downs while flashing both breakaway speed and his patented tough running style. And, at other times, he looked a step slower than he was in his prime.

Peterson began the season with a solid performance against the Chicago Bears, running for a season-high 93 yards on 14 carries. He would make his first start of the season two weeks later in a win over Arizona, carrying the rock a season-high 22 times.

The following week, against the New Orleans Saints, Peterson would get another start. The Lions got off to a flaming start, scoring the game’s first 14 points. However, New Orleans followed with 35 unanswered over the next two-and-a-half quarters to take a three score lead late in the third quarter.

Detroit cut the deficit to two touchdowns when Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on a touchdown pass. After stopping the Saints, the Lions mounted another drive late in the fourth quarter. Peterson got the call on a fourth-and-1 from the five-yard line, and bulldozed his way into the end zone for his first score as a Lion, making it a one-score game.

Detroit would lose the game after the defense failed to get a stop late, falling to 1-3 on the year.

Peterson finished his season with 604 yards on 156 carries, scoring a total of seven touchdowns.

The seven scores would tie for his highest total since 2015, his penultimate year in a Minnesota Vikings uniform.

Peterson was not retained by the Lions at the end of the year, signaling a commitment to youngster D’Andre Swift.

Entering year No. 16 as a pro, Peterson is still a free agent.

