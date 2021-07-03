Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 5

SI All Lions reveals its No. 5 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the sixth part of a 10-part series.

The Detroit Lions traveled to Chicago in Week 13 of the regular season with a lot to prove.

It was the organization’s first game after firing general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, and the Lions were looking to salvage the season.

With a 4-7 record, all hope of a winning season was not lost. The rest of the schedule was not favorable by any means. But, a rejuvenated squad under interim head coach Darrell Bevell took the field in the Windy City, looking to start a fire.

Yet, as time dwindled down, the Bears found themselves in control.

A rushing touchdown from David Montgomery late in the first half gave Chicago a 10-point lead heading into the break.

Although the Lions would cut the deficit to three points on two separate occasions, the Bears possessed the ball, up 30-27, with just over 2:00 to play.

After the Lions stifled the Bears on two consecutive runs, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dropped back to pass on a third-and-4 from his own 17-yard line.

Remember, Trubisky had broken the hearts of Detroit fans already once before in 2020, leading the Bears' comeback victory in the season-opener.

Romeo Okwara wasn’t about to let that happen a second time, though.

Okwara rushed around Chicago’s right tackle, and snuck a hand on to the ball, forcing it free from Trubisky’s grasp. The Lions recovered the fumble at the 7-yard line, putting themselves on the doorstep of victory.



For Okwara, it was the landmark moment of a breakout season.

Okwara posted a career-high 10 sacks on the season, and forced three fumbles -- one of which he recovered himself.

Ultimately, his strip sack in Chicago led to an Adrian Peterson touchdown run, and the Lions left with a win.

The win was the last of Detroit’s season, as it dropped its final four games.

Okwara elected to re-sign with the Lions in the offseason, and is expected to be a vital part of the team's pass-rush in 2021.

