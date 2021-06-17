Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 9

SI All Lions reveals its No. 9 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 resulted in only five wins, there were plenty of positive individual moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the second of a 10-part series.

No. 10 play of 2020 for the Lions – Jeff Okudah’s first career interception

For D’Andre Swift, the 2020 season was about making a strong first impression.

The Lions raised eyebrows when they selected the Georgia running back in the second round.

However, he was mostly good for the Lions during his first NFL campaign.

Perhaps his best individual moment came in the first quarter of the Lions’ Week 10 game against the Washington Football Team.

With the ball placed on Detroit’s own 29-yard line, Swift took a handoff from Matthew Stafford, and ran through a hole on the left side.

Swift ran past the first-down marker, and then took flight, leaping over Washington’s Deshazor Everett near the 40-yard line before being tackled.

In all, it was a 16-yard gain.

On the very next play, Stafford would hit Marvin Hall for a 55-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

Swift would go on to lead the Lions in rushing in the game, gaining 81 yards on 16 carries. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Stafford in the third quarter. Swift finished with 149 total yards from scrimmage in what was his first career start.

“Yeah, I think I needed this kind of performance,” Swift said after the game. “In my first NFL game, I dropped the winning touchdown. So, just making sure that when I’m out there and I’m in them types of situations, when I’m going to catch the ball or my number’s called to catch the ball, that I do that. So, it was a big game for me.”

The Lions won the game, 30-27.

Washington rallied from a 24-3 deficit to tie the game at 27, with 16 seconds left. However, Stafford led a late rally, and Matt Prater nailed a 59-yard field goal at the horn to ensure the Lions would go home victorious.

More from SI All Lions:

Good Morning Football: Detroit Lions Must Bring Back 'Bad Boys'

Lions Could 'Blitz Like Crazy' on Third Down

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for All-Pro CB Xavien Howard

Michael Brockers Says Detroit Lions Will Defeat Los Angeles Rams

NFL Analyst Says It's Time to Hop on Dan Campbell Bandwagon