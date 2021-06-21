Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 8

SI All Lions reveals its No. 8 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 resulted in only five wins, there were plenty of positive individual moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the third of a 10-part series.

Marvin Hall was known as the guy with speed. He was a perfect compliment to Matthew Stafford’s rocket arm, using his speed to blaze past defenders and give Stafford a wide open target to throw to.

Yet, the two would have trouble connecting for a majority of their time together. Hall wasn’t as skilled as players ahead of him such as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. or Danny Amendola.

But for one afternoon, in a week eight game against the Indianapolis Colts, the two connected in a perfect way.

Facing a 3rd-and-16 from their own 19, and down three scores early in the fourth, Detroit sent out Hall. He ran a post route across the middle as Stafford avoided pressure from both sides and stepped up in the pocket. Planting at his own 15-yard line, Stafford uncorked a deep ball.

The ball traveled over 60 yards in the air, with Hall catching it at the 25 and running until he was shoved out of bounds inside the 10. On the next play, Indianapolis was penalized for illegal contact, moving the ball to the four-yard-line.

On the next play, Stafford hit Jones Jr. for a touchdown, which would be the Lions’ final points. In all, it was a disastrous day for Detroit, losing to the Colts 41-21.

Hall was waived after a week nine loss to the Minnesota Vikings and played the remainder of the season with the Cleveland Browns. He signed with the New England Patriots in the offseason.

