NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Defenders Dominate The Top

Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear. What’s more, he employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The All-American consistently initiates contact to an offensive lineman’s frame with accurate and active hands upon initial contact. Thibodeaux’s use of leverage and leg drive to maximize his already notable functional strength makes him a viable threat to walk through any blocker. The Oregon defensive end’s go-to move is his speed-to-power conversion. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Has the speed and athleticism to follow the player he is covering all over the field. Never gave up a touchdown in his whole college career, which is simply incredible. Knows how to use his big frame to easily shed blockers and make tackles. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. Pickett’s head is constantly on a swivel, surveying the defense, which also aids in his pocket presence. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

He has tremendous play strength due to his build and technique - regularly playing with low pad level and gaining inside hand placement to create a pop at the point of attack and then stack his block. Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Garrett Wilson is a twitched up athlete with excellent suddenness and flexibility. He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages. He sets up releases as games go on by working them into different route stems. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Playing with bent knees allows him to change directions rapidly and be all over underneath routes. Stingley has rare lower body flexibility to get into positions that many others just can’t. His process in press is rarely sped up, landing his punch and replacing it. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

He is an active communicator, passing off routes in zone. Great eyes and locating skills in coverage allow him to take consistently favorable angles and be in the right place. Lloyd locates and carries tight ends up the seam and is able to get very good depth in his drops with his length making it tough for quarterbacks to layer the ball over him. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Kyle Hamilton exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. A long athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful. The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Possesses a finisher’s mentality. Penning is extremely strong. He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average. Cross locates stunts quickly and has the foot speed to pass them off reliably. A very good positional blocker in the run game, Cross utilizes his quickness off the ball and athleticism to establish angles and leverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

He triggers downhill aggressively in the run game and on extensions of it such as screens. A very hard hitter, he will lay out running backs. Cine plays with high mental alertness, jumping on loose balls. He communicates and passes off routes. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Lewis Cine, Georgia

Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation. He offers strength, as well as speed, in his running ability. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Very good fluidity to flip his hips and stay in phase with receivers, showing noticeable acceleration to burst when needing to turn and run. An easy mover who displays excellent short area quickness driving downhill on throws, plays with clean footwork when planting out of his breaks. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. He is aware of where the space is in the defense to attack the holes. Sudden footwork at the top of his routes to keep defenders a step or two off of him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Long boundary corner with prototypical length and physicality. Loves playing from a press alignment where he utilizes a hands before feet approach, often opting to use his length to disrupt receivers with off-hand stabs and two-hand jams. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

In general, the Purdue standout is a very dangerous power rusher. Karlaftis properly identifies and attacks an offensive tackle’s soft inside shoulder. He has heavy hands to put linemen on their heels and excellent speed to power to flatten to the passer through engagement. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Athleticism and overall movement skills are scary - is able to move up the field like a tight end and generates some massive pop when he reaches the second level. Snaps the football with impeccable precision and his conversion to blocking is clean and crispy. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

At times he can be destructive coming downhill and getting off blocks, extends and sheds. Comfortable dropping in zone over the middle, gets depth and keeps everything in front. Keeps his eyes on the quarterback while moving laterally with routes. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State

Johnson primarily wins with an easy anchor to withstand contact to his frame; he also has a strong trail arm to slow opponents down. His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What’s more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Flashes good pop in his hands at the point of attack. He has the type of power to throw guys off him literally. The Minnesota lineman has enough length to sufficiently protect the edge, even when his footwork may let him down. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

His footwork and hands at the line have progressed as he has gained experience. When transitioning, the Roadrunners’ star uses his length and physicality to slow opponents down and throw off their timing. Still, Woolen remains physical and rarely lunges ahead of his base. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

He displays a good size to athleticism combo. Moreover, Muma excels versus the run with very good mental processing and instincts. He always stays square with very good feet while sorting through the trash. Additionally, he showcases an excellent understanding of run concepts and has outstanding gap discipline. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Chad Muma, Wyoming

