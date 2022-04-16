Chirco: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0

The Detroit Lions address the defense and offense with their early selections in this latest mock draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft – set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas – is rapidly approaching.

With that said, it's time for my latest seven-round mock draft for SI All Lions.

Here are my predictions now for who Brad Holmes and the Lions will select with their eight total picks.

First round, No. 2 overall: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

This pick here assumes that the Jacksonville Jaguars are selecting Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall, the presumed preference of the Lions with their selection, as well.

For all the questions about Thibodeaux's motor, there's no denying the fact that he's an immensely talented pass rusher and would provide an immediate boost to Detroit's lackluster pass-rushing department.

With Hutchinson already off the board in this mock draft, Thibodeaux is my selection for the Lions here.

First round, No. 32 overall: Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson

Detroit finds a huge upgrade for its wide receiving corps with this selection here.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound speedster is a big play waiting to happen whenever he touches the football. He also offers an offense a high degree of versatility, with his ability to fit in and succeed in both a spread offense and a vertical passing attack.

And, most importantly, he'd provide the Lions with the big-play threat on the perimeter that they were lacking a season ago. If he's still on the board at this point, he's definitely my selection for Holmes & Co.

Second round, No. 34 overall: Georgia safety Lewis Cine

The Lions address a need and get a big-time playmaker for a third straight pick, with the selection of Cine here.

Cine would add much-needed depth to a unit that underachieved in 2021, outside of Tracy Walker III.

Even with the recent addition of DeShon Elliott, safety remains a position of need.

Cine profiles as a violent hitter against the run, and as a defender who can both line up in the slot and disrupt the opponent's passer via designed blitzes.

The play-making safety is my selection for Detroit at No. 34 overall.

Third round, No. 66 overall: Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant

The Lions continue to upgrade their secondary with this pick here.

As I did in my previous mock draft, I'm going with Bryant at No. 66 overall.

He went under the radar at Cincinnati, due to his play-making teammate Ahmad Gardner, who subsequently stole all the headlines and now might be a top-five pick.

Bryant is no slouch, though, and just like Gardner, has the potential to be an impact cornerback at the next level.

The Lions certainly could use an upgrade at corner, and get one here in the form of Bryant.

Third round, No. 97 overall: Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah

Continuing the theme of defense, Holmes & Co. finally address the linebacker position, and get a good value pick here in Asamoah.

Even with the additions of Chris Board and Jarrad Davis this offseason, I'm not sold that the Lions have enough depth at the position yet. I'm fairly certain that Detroit's front office feels the same way.

At this spot in the third round, I think you'll be hard-pressed to find a better linebacker than the run-stuffing Asamoah. He'd be a nice find for the Lions at No. 97 overall.

Fifth round, No. 177 overall: Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays

It's time to go offense for only the second time in this mock, and at this spot, I'm opting to go once again with a solid depth piece for the offensive line in Mays.

It never hurts to stockpile offensive linemen, especially when you take into account all the injuries Detroit suffered on the line a season ago. Remember, starting center Frank Ragnow and starting left tackle Taylor Decker both started in less than 10 games in 2021.

Enter the versatile Mays, who started all along the line during his time at both Georgia and Tennessee.

He'd be a nice value pick for the Lions this late in the draft.

Sixth round, No. 181 overall: Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Garrett profiles as a capable run-stopper at the next level.

As SI NFL Draft Bible reports,

"He has a big motor, which is a big reason why he's a leader on the defense. His anchor can produce run stops, as he's not easy to move in the run game. Garrett is not afraid of contact, and embraces the challenge of a physical matchup on the interior. The Buckeye defensive tackle is also an intelligent player who can read an offensive line well and adapt on the fly."

Detroit can use all the help it can get when it comes to stopping the run. I'd be willing to take a chance on Garrett here.

Sixth round, No. 217 overall: Louisiana safety Percy Butler

You might be shaking your head at the thought of the Lions taking two safeties in one draft. However, from Detroit's perspective, when you consider the deficiencies the team had at the position last season, I say why not.

As our Logan Lamorandier writes,

"He (Butler) may not be overly instinctive in coverage, but he offers range and an eagerness to come up and hit ball carriers. And perhaps most importantly, he excelled on special teams."

Getting a special teams contributor in the sixth round is undervalued. The Louisiana product is my pick for Holmes & Co. here.