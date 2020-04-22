Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick Without Giving Up Fifth

The Miami Dolphins could be angling to move up to the No. 3 spot in this year's Draft by making a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Most naturally would assume Detroit would receive the No. 5 pick in any agreed upon trade.

Not so fast!

According to the Miami Herald, "A source who has been in touch with the Dolphins confirmed that Miami is trying to trade for No. 3, but without necessarily giving up No. 5."

Miami is likely wanting to pass the New York Giants, who hold the No. 4 pick, to secure the services of one of the elite offensive linemen in this year's draft class.

Currently, Miami possesses six of the first 70 picks in the draft, and could attempt to make Detroit a substantial offer involving their other remaining first-round picks.

Could general manager Bob Quinn listen to an offer that did not involve the No. 5 pick?

Miami could realistically offer pick No. 18 and pick No. 26 along with other picks later in the draft or in next year's draft.

Ultimately, it is highly unlikely Quinn and Co. are looking to move down to the point where they lose out on a top-tier contributor.

In a win-now season, selecting that far back in the draft would not yield the level of talent the Lions needs to push towards the playoffs.

