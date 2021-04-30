NFL Analyst: Penei Sewell Has Hall of Fame Potential

Did the Detroit Lions draft the best player in this year's draft class?

It is often said that great football teams are built in the trenches.

With his first selection as general manager of the Detroit Lions, Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

The selection has been universally accepted, with several pundits and analysts crediting the Lions for selecting a player of Sewell's caliber.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One analyst even went so far to explain that prior to the draft, scouts were lauding Sewell's abilities and projecting the likelihood he could be a Hall of Famer.

“We shouldn’t be surprised by this pick,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said. "Dan Campbell said he wanted to bite knees and bite toes and knock off elbows and all of that so this fits from a physicality standpoint what they want to do. During the process, when I was talking to different scouts and head coaches, they said simply, if you could count on one guy being a Hall of Famer, who would it be? It’s Penei Sewell."

With expectations being that Detroit will be looking to run the football much more in 2020, Sewell provides the team another piece for an offensive line that has very strong potential.

“So, for the Lions to get what some people think is a potential Hall of Famer at this pick and can bolster their offensive line, now they can be the physical football team that their head coach wants to be," McFarland explained.

In college at Oregon, Sewell only allowed one sack in 1,376 snaps as a freshman and sophomore.

