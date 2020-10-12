Among the myriad of reasons the Detroit Lions have started the 2020 season 1-3 is the slow start of franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

It has been observed that Stafford has been uncharacteristically missing open receivers, is forcing the football into tight windows when receivers have been blanketed, he has been taking sacks at inopportune moments in games and the interceptions that he has thrown have been costly.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was asked Monday in his video conference with Detroit media if he felt Stafford's back was in any way contributing to his ineffectiveness.

"That hasn't been brought up even once this year," Bevell explained.

Bevell was willing to disclose the primary area of improvement he believes will get Stafford back on track, and that he recently disclosed this to Detroit's franchise passer.

"It usually goes back to your feet, because your feet really tell you the story. Your feet is what gets you through your progressions, gets you through the play," Bevell said. "I thought we were really at a good place last year. And then keep in mind, he had all that time off, and not running plays with guys in our offense. So, just continuing to work on those little details, making sure that our feet are helping us get through progressions, helping us make the decisions, and that we bring our feet with us to our throws."

The fundamental aspects of the game are commonly discussed among Detroit's coaching staff, and Bevell believes Stafford's footwork can be fixed as the season progresses forward.

Bevell added, "There's any number of things that can mess with your footwork. Pressure can do it. What the defense is presenting to you can do it as well. How you go through your progressions can do it. Where you start with your progression. Any number of things can mess with your footwork."

Detroit (1-3) takes on Jacksonville (1-4) this Sunday from TIAA Bank Field.

