Many supporters of the Detroit Lions were hoping that a week away from the team they support would provide a respite from anger and frustration.

Well, that idea quickly went out the window when they caught wind of the performance of wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham, who was released by Detroit in August, now is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, after a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers.

The ex-Lions wide receiver torched the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary all afternoon, and ended up securing 10 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.

At Old Dominion, Fulgham was one of the most productive deep-ball receivers.

He secured 18 catches of 20-plus yards during his senior season -- the second-most for receivers in the 2019 draft class.

Last week, Fulgham was able to secure the game-winning touchdown for Philadelphia against the 49ers.

Lions fans took to social media in droves to voice their frustration at the sight of another player succeeding for the Eagles.

Recall, veteran cornerback Darius Slay is on Philadelphia, as well, and has been living up to expectations with his new squad.

Despite its best efforts, Detroit still found a way to disappoint its supporters during its bye week.

Go figure.

