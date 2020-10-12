Lions-Jaguars Early Week 6 Preview

This upcoming Sunday from TIAA Bank Field, the Lions and Jaguars will square off in a must-see Week 6 matchup.

Yeah, probably don't want to go that far with hyping up this matchup between two one-win teams.

But, it is an ultra important game for the Matt Patricia-Bob Quinn regime, which is in desperate need of stringing together a series of wins coming out of the bye week.

Let's take a look now at how Detroit has fared all-time against Jacksonville.

Head-to-head record: 3-3

First matchup: Dec. 17, 1995 (Lions 44, Jaguars 0)

Last time out

It came on Nov. 20, 2016, at Ford Field, and resulted in a 26-19 victory for Matthew Stafford & Co.

The head coach at the time for the Lions was Patricia's predecessor Jim Caldwell, and the head coach for the Jaguars was Gus Bradley, who is now the defensive coordinator for the L.A. Chargers.

Stafford finished the afternoon 24-of-33 for 278 yards, and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick led all Lions offensive performers with 83 total yards.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, present Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron accounted for the only offensive score for Detroit.

Meanwhile, former NFL safety Rafael Bush returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown, and Matt Prater was responsible for two made field goals.

And the first score of the game for the Lions came courtesy of an Andre Roberts 55-yard punt return for touchdown.

On the Jaguars' side of things, former NFL running back Chris Ivory led the way with 114 total yards, while receivers Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson each caught a TD from Blake Bortles, who is now with the Denver Broncos.

Jason Myers, now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, also nailed two field goals on the day.

An Ebron rushing TD from the one-yard line at the 10:03 mark in the fourth quarter was the game-winning score for Detroit.

The victory marked the Lions' second straight win against the Jags.

This year's Jacksonville squad, spearheaded by quarterback Gardner Minshew II, is riding a four-game losing streak going into next Sunday's tilt at TIAA Bank Field.

Be on the lookout for more Lions-Jaguars content throughout the week at SI All Lions.

