1.) Which player on Lions' roster has impressed you the most?

Vito Chirco: I'm going to be lame here and say the punter Jack Fox. Sad but true, he's been Detroit's most consistently productive performer through four games -- something I don't think any Lions fan or pundit expected to be able to say at this juncture in the campaign.

Logan Lamorandier: Jack Fox. Weird to say about a punter, but he has been so good. So far, he has been the best in the entire NFL -- which I never expected.

John Maakaron: I am impressed with rookie guard Jonah Jackson. Being able to play multiple positions along Detroit's offensive line has helped Detroit deal well with Joe Dahl's injury.

As the season progresses, I think Jackson will become one of the bright spots for a struggling team looking to find a young core of players to build with.

2.) At what point should the Lions become sellers?

Chirco: Right now. Through four weeks, I think the Lions have clearly proven that they're not good enough to be a playoff team in 2020. But, is it going to happen with Bob Quinn still as the general manager? Most likely not.

Remember, Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were given a mandate -- at least of some sort -- to have Detroit playing meaningful games late in the season.

So, with only one quarter of the season having been completed and with their jobs both firmly on the hot seat, they're more than likely leaving out hope that they can still right the ship and turn the organization into a playoff contender before the season's over. The likelihood of that happening is low, though, in my opinion.

But, as long as Quinn and Patricia have that mindset, I don't see a clear path for the Lions becoming sellers.

Lamorandier: They could be sellers right now, but they likely won't be unless general manager Bob Quinn knows he has job security in the future.

With the defensive scheme, I'd start unloading Matt Patricia's guys knowing that he is likely gone. If Quinn and Patricia are truly tied at the hip when it comes to their future, they will do whatever they can to keep their jobs.

Maakaron: I think Detroit should be sellers at the deadline, no matter what happens in the second quarter of the season.

This season, there have been too many holes at too many positions. It's time to consider trading Marvin Jones Jr. and maybe even Kenny Golladay.

And there appears to be a significant amount of talent available in next year's draft. So, Detroit should consider adding to its number of picks.

3.) Does the next Lions head coach need to have NFL head coaching experience?

Chirco: Just because Patricia, who had no prior head coaching experience, has failed miserably, I don't think this is the case.

I think as a pro sports franchise, you have to continuously be willing to take shots to improve your team.

And in the case of NFL franchises, I think you always have to keep an open mind to the idea of hiring offensive and defensive coordinators to be head coaches, even if you've failed with one or multiple coordinators in the past -- as is the case with the Lions.

Just in case you were wondering, if the Lions were to hire a coordinator this time around, my choice would be Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Lamorandier: I'm fine either way. It would be an added bonus to have head coaching experience. But, then again, truly good coaches rarely hit the open market. When you sign a head coach with no NFL head coaching experience, you are taking a gamble that their success can translate.

Maakaron: I have to say yes. While I really want Robert Saleh to be Detroit's next coach, experience matters.

The Lions' job is simply too demanding for a novice to handle. Enough of the assistants. Let's find a coach with previous NFL experience and hopefully one becomes available after the 2020 season.

There are always one-two surprise dismissals. Maybe Detroit can take advantage for once.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

4.) How impressed are you with the Lions' offensive line?

Chirco: I've been impressed, but I'm not going to say thoroughly impressed. The line has still had its struggles along the way.

The play of offseason acquisition Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been suspect, and Oday Aboushi played very poorly in the place of left guard Joe Dahl earlier this season.

Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker have been standouts, and Jonah Jackson has performed well as a rookie.

However, I would like to see Vaitai be more effective and individuals like Decker and Jackson keep up their production levels before I start heaping a ton of praise on the O-line as a group.

Lamorandier: Pretty impressed. It's probably the only unit on the team that is living up to or exceeding expectations. Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, rookie Jonah Jackson and even swing tackle Tyrell Crosby have all been pretty solid, especially in the run game.

Maakaron: The offensive line is among the few bright spots of the Lions' season.

Ragnow, Decker and Jackson have held their own. Unfortunately, Vaitai will need some more time and experience at guard before I am totally confident in the offensive line. Stafford has been sacked too many times, and the run game still is not where it needs to be.

5.) Should we be concerned with Matthew Stafford's slow start to the season?

Chirco: Yes. He's only getting older, and he dealt with back issues the past two seasons that could flare up whenever for him moving forward.

He also has only completed 60.6 percent of his passes through four games. If he were to keep up that pace, he'd end up with his lowest completion percentage since completing just 60.3 percent of his passes in 2014.

What should that spell to you? Potential disaster.

If Stafford keeps playing like he has, he won't be able to bail out a porous defense that is constantly giving up leads and won't lead the Lions to many victories the rest of the way.

It's scary to think that is the case, but it is.

And it has plenty of Detroit fans now wishing the organization would have taken a certain quarterback at No. 3 overall instead of Jeff Okudah.

I think you know him. His name: Tua Tagovailoa.

Lamorandier: It is concerning, as he needs to play next to perfect for the Lions to win games. I do believe it's only some rust and that he will turn it around at some point. Hopefully, sooner than later.

Maakaron: I am concerned that Stafford is continuing to press to make up for the porous defense.

Now, some will argue that Stafford will get better following the bye week. I just don't have much confidence that Detroit has the right philosophy offensively to take advantage of his skill set. This offense gets too conservative at times, and plays not to lose.

These next four games will be key for Detroit to get its season back on track. And Detroit's franchise passer must play more of an instrumental role in order for this team to secure more wins.

