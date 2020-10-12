SI.com
AllLions
Poll: Are You Rooting for the Lions to Lose to the Jaguars?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are entering their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a record of 1-3.

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are firmly on the hot seat due to their failure turning around the fortunes of a losing organization.

Detroit's third-year head coach has also been facing weekly scrutiny from the national media. 

"Patricia, in Detroit, can't coach," NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw said Sunday during Fox's NFL pregame show. "Smartest guy in the world. Rocket scientist. Engineer. Can't coach a lick. Can't hold a lead when they're leading by 10 points. He's got to be gone."

After an 0-5 start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons have made the decision to part ways with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. 

A loss to the Jaguars would all but end ensure that Quinn and Patricia would face a similar fate. 

The consensus among analysts and those covering the team is that Quinn and Patricia will be afforded the opportunity to remain with the organization until the end of the season. 

But, if Detroit should blow another double-digit lead, or if the defense continues to demonstrate no ability to stop the Jaguars offense, the demands to move on will likely grow loud enough that Sheila Ford Hamp would have to take action. 

Are you rooting for the Detroit Lions to win this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field?

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

