Matthew Stafford Will Do 'Everything' Possible to Defeat Lions

One of the most anticipated games on the Detroit Lions schedule is their Week 7 road contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both quarterbacks in this contest should be amped up to excel against their former team.

For Jared Goff, it will be an opportunity to return to play against the organization that made him the No. 1 overall pick back in 2016.

In one of the offseason's blockbuster trades, some have viewed Detroit's new quarterback as just an afterthought, despite the organization making an obvious commitment to him.

“I try not to pay much attention to media dialogue or anything like that, but sure there’s some things that build a little chip on your shoulder,” Goff said during his latest media session “Not that I would say I feel like I’m forgotten, but there’s some things I’ve done in this league that I feel pretty good about and excited to bring to the Lions."

For Matthew Stafford, playing against the Lions will be a new experience, but he is planning on doing everything possible to secure the victory over his former squad.

"It'll be different," Stafford said. "Something I've never experienced. I've played for the same franchise for 12 years. So, this will be a new one for me. Obviously a bunch of great friends, and on the other side of the ball an organization I care a lot about. But that weekend I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top.”

More from SI All Lions:

2021 Schedule: Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

Lions' 2021 Schedule Released

Penei Sewell Tested Positive for COVID-19

2021 NFL Schedule: Detroit Lions First Opponent Revealed

Lions Have Sixth-Toughest Schedule in 2021