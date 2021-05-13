2021 Schedule: Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

What will the Detroit Lions' record be following the conclusion of the 2021 season?

The Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule has now been released.

A reunion with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams takes place on the road in Week 7.

For the first time the past few seasons, the bye week falls during the middle of the season, as the Lions will play eight consecutive weeks prior to their week off.

Here is a game-by-game look at what could occur this season for head coach Dan Campbell and the revamped roster.

Detroit Lions' 2021 Schedule:

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 12 — vs. 49ers (H)

It's a tough opening week matchup against a team looking to rebound after a disappointing 2020 season. It's a loss for Detroit in Week 1. (Score: 24-21 loss, 0-1)

Week 2 - Monday, Sep. 20 — at Packers (A)

A primetime appearance for the Lions, as they play the Packers on Monday Night Football. It is tough to see Detroit having success in Lambeau Field early on in Campbell's tenure. (Score: 31-28 loss, 0-2)

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 26 — vs. Ravens (H)

With the heat on Detroit early in the season, it's a breakout game for Detroit and quarterback Jared Goff. (Score: 35-24 win, 1-2)

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 3 — at Bears (A)

The winning streak continues, as Detroit's offense is starting to gain an identify running the football. (Score: 30-17 win, 2-2)

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Vikings (A)

The Lions are going to figure out how to stop Kirk Cousins by bringing the heat on defense. (Score: 24-20 win, 3-2)

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 17 — vs. Bengals (H)

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be the attractions in this home contest. Detroit's offense will overwhelm the Bengals' defense at Ford Field. (Score: 27-20 win, 4-2)

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 24 — at Rams (A)

Even though the emotions will be at an all-time high, Detroit does not win the reunion against Stafford and the Rams. (Score: 35-21 loss, 4-3)

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 31 — vs. Eagles (H)

The Lions will rebound after a tough loss and take advantage of a rebuilding Eagles squad. (Score: 27-14 win, 5-3)

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 14 — at Steelers (A)

After the bye week, Detroit will be competitive on the road against the Steelers. This will be the closest game Detroit plays in all season long. (Score: 34-31 OT loss, 5-4)

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 21 — at Browns (A)

The Browns are cruising as an organization. Following a very successful draft, Baker Mayfield & Co. play very well, and they earn the victory over Detroit. (Score: 27-20 loss, 5-5)

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 25 — vs. Bears (H)

It's time to rebound after a tough loss to Cleveland. In Campbell's first game on Thanksgiving, it's a complete performance for the Lions in a solid victory. (Score: 34-24 win, 6-5)

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Vikings (H)

It's a sweep against the Vikings. Cousins may already be sitting behind Kellen Mond at this point in the season. (Score 21-17 win, 7-5)

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 12 — at Broncos (A)

The Broncos are still in search of their next quarterback. Detroit will show up and put the Broncos in their place. (Score: 30-20 win, 8-5)

Week 15 - Sunday Dec. 19 — vs. Cardinals (H)

Kyler Murray tries to be the hero far too often in the early stretches of his career. The Lions' defense takes advantage of several turnovers for the blowout victory. (Score: 41-20 win, 9-5)

Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 26 — at Falcons (A)

The Lions are riding a wave of momentum, and take advantage of a team like the Falcons that also features a new head coach. D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson shine in this matchup. (Score: 31-27 win, 10-5)

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan 2 — at Seahawks (A)

The Seahawks are simply tough to beat at home. It will be a tough task to go on the road to secure the victory. DK Metcalf is one of the most talented offensive players in the entire NFC. He takes over in this contest. (Score: 27-21 loss, 10-6)

Week 18 - Sunday, Jan. 9 — vs. Packers (H)

It's a fun contest to end the season at Ford Field. Green Bay will have something to play for, and should end its season with a victory on the road, as it prepares for the playoffs. (Score: 30-24 loss, 10-7)

2021 Lions Record: 10-7