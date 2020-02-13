Taking a Closer Look at Matthew Stafford's Cap Number

With all of the trade rumors, which appear to be unfounded according to Bob Quinn, surrounding the Lions and the possibility of trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford -- let's take a look at how a trade would impact the Lions 2020 salary cap.

First off, Stafford's cap hit for this upcoming season is $21.3 million -- just 10.7% of the team's cap space.

That cap hit percentage is the 13th highest in the NFL for all quarterbacks. With the quarterbacks on the free agency market this offseason, Stafford's cap hit rank could fall even more. Not too bad for one of the highest-paid contracts given in the history of the NFL a few short years ago.

If the Lions did move the 12th-year signal caller, his cap hit with accelerated bonuses would leave $32 million in dead cap space.

In essence, that means that trading Stafford would actually add $10.7-million more to his cap number in 2020.

On top of Stafford's dead cap figure, whoever the Lions signed or drafted to be their new quarterback would also add more money to the position.

The one caveat, according to OverTheCap.com, is that Stafford's contract does include an option bonus that would transfer to the new team as long as the trade happens before the bonus is executed.

The exact time that bonus will go into effect was not specified. So, if Stafford was traded before these bonuses were given to him, it would leave the Lions with $24.8 million in dead cap.

No matter the case, Stafford's dead cap if traded would really put Quinn in a salary cap pinch in a must-win season.

That is why it is highly unlikely Detroit actually trades Stafford this offseason.

