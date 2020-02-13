LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Taking a Closer Look at Matthew Stafford's Cap Number

Logan Lamorandier

With all of the trade rumors, which appear to be unfounded according to Bob Quinn, surrounding the Lions and the possibility of trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford -- let's take a look at how a trade would impact the Lions 2020 salary cap.

First off, Stafford's cap hit for this upcoming season is $21.3 million -- just 10.7% of the team's cap space. 

That cap hit percentage is the 13th highest in the NFL for all quarterbacks. With the quarterbacks on the free agency market this offseason, Stafford's cap hit rank could fall even more. Not too bad for one of the highest-paid contracts given in the history of the NFL a few short years ago.

If the Lions did move the 12th-year signal caller, his cap hit with accelerated bonuses would leave $32 million in dead cap space. 

In essence, that means that trading Stafford would actually add $10.7-million more to his cap number in 2020.

On top of Stafford's dead cap figure, whoever the Lions signed or drafted to be their new quarterback would also add more money to the position.

The one caveat, according to OverTheCap.com, is that Stafford's contract does include an option bonus that would transfer to the new team as long as the trade happens before the bonus is executed. 

The exact time that bonus will go into effect was not specified. So, if Stafford was traded before these bonuses were given to him, it would leave the Lions with $24.8 million in dead cap.

No matter the case, Stafford's dead cap if traded would really put Quinn in a salary cap pinch in a must-win season.

That is why it is highly unlikely Detroit actually trades Stafford this offseason. 

Related

How Does DE Chase Young Fit In Lions Defense?

GM Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Trade Matthew Stafford

3 Interior Linemen Detroit Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Trade Talks Underway to Deal Matthew Stafford

According to a report from WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, trade talks have been underway for weeks

John Maakaron

by

Rickster09

Could Quinn and Patricia Draft Tagovailoa to Buy Another Season?

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia could draft QB Tua Tagovailoa to save their jobs

John Maakaron

by

9iron

How Does Chase Young Fit in Lions Defense?

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how Chase Young fits in with the Lions defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

General Manager Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors

In a message to Detroit Free Press, Bob Quinn responds to Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

John Maakaron

Lions Fans Do Not Believe Dan Orlovsky

Lions fans are highly skeptical and do not believe that the team is two pieces away from being a contender

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

3 Interior Linemen Lions Should Explore Selecting in NFL Draft

These three interior linemen could help the offensive line in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

Cowherd: Lions Need to Consider Drafting Tagovailoa

National radio host Colin Cowherd says Lions should draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Spotlight: LB Devon Kennard

Rachel Marie spotlights Lions LB Devon Kennard in her latest video for SI Lions Maven

rachelmariesports

Detroit Lions Rookies Earn Lowest Grade in Division

Detroit Lions rookies were graded the worst in the NFC North

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

What Lions Must Accomplish at 2020 NFL Combine

Detroit must have a productive week at this years NFL combine

John Maakaron